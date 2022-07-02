Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Jibe at Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recently thanked former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray for saving the planet and the people. In her tweet, she wrote, “Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation. @AUThackeray."

Mirza also wished the former CM to get a chance to serve the nation. Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a jibe as the actress for thanking Uddhav Thackeray. The Kashmir Files director tweeted, “Which planet? Planet Bollywood?"

The users on Twitter were quick to respond to Mirza’s comment and laugh at Agnihotri’s reply. A user wrote “Planet Penguin’’. Another user commented on Dia Mirza’s acting career saying, “They get paid per tweet. No movies, no career. She has to run to her house. Aisa karna padta hain!!"

A third one laughed at Agnihotri’s comment and wrote “Hahaha epic response."

The tweet of Dia Mirza and comments came in the backdrop of the recent power shift in Maharashtra politics. After a political crisis over more than a week rebel Shiv Sena leadr Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of the state with the support from BJP replacing Uddhav Thackeray. Former CM Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister in the newly inducted Eknath Shinde government. Many people took to Twitter to congratulate the duo.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also congratulated Shinde and Fadnavis in a recent tweet, “Congratulations @mieknathshindeCongratulations @Dev_Fadnavis for your dynamic leadership. At least, now we can live without fear. #JaiMaharashtra"

