Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to Kareena's Comment on Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott Row: 'When Bollywood Dons...'

Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the controversy surrounding Aamir Khan’s latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ which has been facing boycott calls on social media. Vivek, whose last directorial The Kashmir Files earned critical and commercial acclaim, has criticised Bollywood for being silent when his “small film" was going through something similar at the time of its release. A section of the internet had called for the boycott of The Kashmir Files for allegedly propagating hatred against Muslim community.

Vivek, in a series of tweets, slammed Bollywood and the hypocrisy of those who kept quiet when a section of people “ganged up" against The Kashmir Files. He tweeted: “When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by the Dons of Bollywood, when their shows are taken away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up against small films… nobody thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on that film. #Bollywood." Vivek was indirectly referring to Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor’s statement in an interview, wherein she requested people to watch the movie as “we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan has come out in support of the actor over the boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy" it. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also showed solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account. Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, and other celebs have come out in support of Laal Singh Chaddha.

