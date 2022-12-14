Home » News » Movies » Vivek Agnihotri 'Totally Disagrees' With Anurag Kashyap As Latter Slams Kantara, Pushpa

Vivek Agnihotri 'Totally Disagrees' With Anurag Kashyap As Latter Slams Kantara, Pushpa

Vivek Agnihotri shared a screenshot of a news article on Twitter, the headline of which read, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap.”

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 07:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap's statement in one of his latest Tweets. (Photos: Instagram)
Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap's statement in one of his latest Tweets. (Photos: Instagram)

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said that he totally disagrees with Anurag Kashyap’s statement that films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the film industry. On Tuesday evening, Agnihotri took to his Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the news article about Kashyap’s statement. “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap," the headline read. Reacting to it, The Kashmir Files director wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

Several social media users reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet and shared how the headlines was ‘misquoting’ Anurag. “First read what he said. he had nothing but praise about Kantara, Pushpa, RRR etc. He said people who simply copy Kantara or Pushpa without working on original content will not be successful. What is wrong in that?" one of the social media users wrote. Check out Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet here:

Advertisement

For the unversed, during his recent interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kashyap had said, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, talking about Kantara, the film was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. It is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters and has broken several box office records.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 14, 2022, 07:36 IST
last updated: December 14, 2022, 07:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Ups Glam Quotient In Bold Silver Shimmery Dress, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Style Moments

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Makes Heads Turn In Sheer Cutout Dress In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures