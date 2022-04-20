Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files to Release in Israel; Counsel General Unveils New Poster of the Film

Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files has created history with its remarkable performance at the box office worldwide. A film with a great impact, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial flick has changed the vision of the masses by bringing an unspoken yet most sensitive subject to the audience. While the film garnered immense love from the Indian audience, it has touched the hearts of many across the boundaries. After successfully running in cinemas for over a month, the film is all set to premiere in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28, 2022. It is specially subtitled for the mainstream audience of the region.

Vivek took to Twitter and shared a video from the new poster of the film. The video sees the Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, Kobbi Shoshani along with Vivek as the two inaugurate the new poster of the film for the Israeli audience.

Advertisement

Vivek said in the video, “It is a moment of honour," as he thanked the Consul General for launching the posters. He adds, “This is the first time, a film of this style is releasing in Israel. So please wish us good luck. I hope India and Isreal, with the common goal of zero tolerance of terrorism, and promoting the values of humanity will go a long way."

Along with the video, he tweeted, “BRILLIANT NEWS: On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It’s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity."

“I am told that this such a huge demand for a Hindi film is the FIRST TIME EVER in Israel for an Indian film. The film is subtitled in HEBREW. #TheKashmirFiles," he added.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.