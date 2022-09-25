Vivek Agnihotri's Solution for 'Bollywood’s Resurrection' is 'Less Arrogance, Less Wastage on Airport Looks...'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared his simple solution for ‘Bollywood’s resurrection.’ Reacting to a tweet on the massive response on National Cinema Day, the filmmaker shared his opinion and listed the points Bollywood can follow for its success. On National Cinema Day, which was observed on September 23, most theatres reduced their ticket price to Rs 75. This resulted in huge footfalls and pulled crowds to the theatres. This also led to Brahmastra earring Rs 11 crore on its third Friday. Films like Chup and Dhoka, too, gained from it.

Taran Adarsh shared a photo of a board from outside the theatres that read, ‘Housefull’ and tweeted, “The tremendous response on #NationalCinemaDay2022 should act as an eye-opener for Studios / distributors / exhibitors and the film fraternity in general about the importance of *affordable ticket rates*… IT’S HIGH TIME WE SLASH TICKET PRICES TO INCREASE FOOTFALLS."

Sharing this, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “1. Less price. Less arrogance. Less star fees. Less wastage on PR & airport looks. 2. More research. More content. More Bharat. Simple solution for Bollywood’s resurrection."

Take a look at his post:

This is not the first time Vivek Agnihotri has taken a dig at Bollywood. Earlier, talking about the boycott Bollywood trend, he told Deccan Herald, “It’s a complex issue, and calling for a boycott is fundamentally an individual thing. I feel the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign is extremely good as it shows people’s frustration with the kind of films that Bollywood is producing, and its end result will be very positive."

He also said that he is not a part of Bollywood.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest hits this year. Made with a small budget, the film went on to gross over Rs. 275 crores, something that no trade analyst had expected. The Kashmir Files also managed to shun big-budget films like Bachchan Pandey.

