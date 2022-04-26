Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files to Soon Stream on This OTT Platform

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which performed brilliantly at the box office and raked in Rs 250 crores, will now be available for streaming on an OTT platform. Zee5 has bought the digital streaming rights of the film. It has now been confirmed that the film will start streaming on ZEE5 in more than 190 countries in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Kashmir Files OTT release date:

On April 25, ZEE5 tweeted and said, “Bringing the story of the Kashmiri Pandits straight to you. If you missed it, this is your chance to watch the truth unfold. #TheKashmirFiles premiering 13th May on #ZEE5 #TheKashmirFilesOnZEE5"

The film was produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar were among the top actors who worked on this film.

Actor Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said, “The Kashmir Files is a depiction of an incident that happened to our people years ago and still people are not aware of it. And now, for those who haven’t seen it on the big screen, the film will be available worldwide on ZEE5."

Earlier, talking about the film’s OTT premiere, director Vivek Agnihotri said, “The Kashmir Files is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the film will now be able to reach even more people with its world digital premiere on India’s largest home video streaming platform ZEE5."

The Kashmir Files narrates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

