Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About His Love Life Before Marriage: More Girls I Dated, Lonelier I Felt

Vivek Oberoi, who is now married to Priyanka Alva, opened up about his love life before marriage in a recent interview. He revealed that his encounters and relationships or anything to do with love left him in a bad headspace and gave him a cynical attitude to boot. The actor, who has been married to Alva for more than ten years now revealed to Pinkvilla that his past love life was bitter and resentful and pushed him to a point where he only wanted casual relationships over something more serious and sustainable.

He revealed that he had numerous flings during those times and recalled that it left him feeling even more alone than he already felt.

Advertisement

Vivek married Alva, daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, in the October of 2010. The couple shares two children, a son and a daughter together. Prior to this marriage, Vivek was in a relationship with actor Aishwarya Rai for which he gained a lot of publicity. The couple broke it off in 2003 after Vivek claimed that Aishwarya Rai’s ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan had threatened him.

In a recent conversation with the publication, he told them that “My experience in love at that point was one where I felt very let down. That made me very cynical and bitter. I just wanted to have flings, I just want to be in a casual story and I went down that path. I explored that path and the more the girls I dated the more lonely I felt".

Vivek Oberoi made his debut in Bollywood in 2002 in Raj Gopal Varma’s movie, Company as a gangster. Earlier this month he celebrated two decades of his presence in Bollywood and in an interview with Hindustan Times recalled that a producer had told him he wasn’t good looking enough to be an actor.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.