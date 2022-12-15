Home » News » Movies » Vivek Oberoi Recalls Time When Powerful People Pushed Him Down, 'Nobody Was Coming To Me With Films...'

Vivek Oberoi Recalls Time When Powerful People Pushed Him Down, 'Nobody Was Coming To Me With Films...'

Vivek Oberoi talked about the time when he was not getting work despite starring in films that did wonders at the box office.

Vivek Oberoi in a still from Dharavi Bank.
When Vivek Oberoi entered the showbiz industry, he was destined to become a superstar since all the films he featured in went on to sweep the box office. Whether it was Shaad Ali’s Saathiya or Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, there was nothing stopping the actor from attaining glory. However, his career trajectory went through a slump in the later years and he had to face struggles. Regardless of the challenges, he bounced back.

Opening about his journey and how his family feels proud of him, the Krrish 3 actor told Indian Express, “They’re extremely fond of me, proud of me, because they’ve seen me go through such a phase where there was a whole lobby, a whole powerful set of people who were trying to push me down. That was the time I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards. People were saying ‘oh my God, this is amazing!’ and then for one and a half years, I was sitting at home, nobody was coming to me with films, it defies all logic. As an actor I was delivering, box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha."

Quoting the example of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Vivek Oberoi explained that the lobby that tried to destroy him has started withering. He emphasized that surplus of power in anyone’s hand is not good. He stated, “It is breaking. Look at what Sushant Singh Rajput went through, or so many other kids go through, so much talent gets crushed because it was somebody’s decision, for reasons other than work, to just destroy someone. There is so much power in some people’s hands, there is a God complex, which needs to go. We can’t have too much power in their hand where they can think that they can make or break someone, and ensure that people don’t work in this industry again. People have said this to me and they actually believe it. It’s our fault as an industry that we’ve given that kind of power to them. That pedestal should be given only to talent — new, old, upcoming, established, that is the most important."

On the professional front, he was recently seen in the crime-thriller series Dharavi Bank which showcased a cat-and-mouse between Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar amid a backdrop of a Rs 30,000 crore crime nexus located in the impoverished slums of Dharavi in Mumbai. It also featured Suniel Shetty.

