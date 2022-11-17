Vivek Oberoi To Abhishek Bachchan, B’town Stars Now Making It Big On OTT

With the advent of various OTT platforms, Indian artists are exploring the digital streaming space more than ever. Many film actors have carved a niche for themselves on the web space in recent times. These stars, who have also worked in movies, often feel OTT platforms are giving them their much-awaited due. Let’s take a look at some of these B’town celebs who are making it big or are about to step into the web space.

Sunil Shetty: The Dhadkan actor has been working on projects in the South film industry. His last movie was Darbar with Rajinikanth in 2020. He made a cameo in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama film, Mumbai Saga. Now, the actor is all set to make his debut in the OTT with Dharavi Bank. The realistic crime thriller series also features Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Vivek Oberoi: He was last seen in a Telugu movie in 2019, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The actor has since then shifted to OTT. Currently, Vivek is working in Inside Edge. The third season of the series is streaming on Amazon Prime and features Richa Chadha in the lead. He has also locked in an agreement with Rohit Shetty in his OTT debut, Indian Police Force.

Jaideep Ahlawat: The actor was last seen in Raazi in 2018 with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Since then the actor has shifted to OTT platforms. He made a special appearance in Ajeeb Daastaans in 2021, which was a web anthology. From 2019 till now, the actor has been seen in various OTT shows, such as Bard of Blood, Paatal Lok, Bloody Brothers, and The Broken News, among others.

Pratik Gandhi: He was last seen in a small-budget movie Raavan Leela (2021). Since then the actor has appeared in web series like Scam 1992, Modern Love Mumbai and The Great Indian Numbers.

Abhishek Bachchan: He was last seen in Red Chillies Entertainment production Bob Biswas released on December 3, 2021. Since then, Abhishek has also been exploring OTT, with shows like Sons of the Soils and Breathe Into The Shadows.

Read all the Latest Movies News here