Vivek Oberoi to Donate His Next Film Verses of War's Earnings to War Widows

Just a few days back on Indian Army Day, Vivek Anand Oberoi paid tribute to the soldiers by sharing a teaser from his upcoming short film Verses of War. In this production venture, Oberoi will play a soldier in the film that highlights the emotional strength of war widows.

Oberoi has been working on a number of charitable projects, including providing aid for 2,50,000 underprivileged children who are battling cancer, and working on child-trafficking initiatives. The actor, who is known for his philanthropic work, now plans to donate the proceeds towards the welfare of war widows and bereaved families of soldiers.

Talking about the initiative, the actor says, “As someone who has grown up in the film industry, I recognise the need for community-building. Movie making is a collaborative art that requires everyone’s investment in equal measure. When we decided to make the film, the idea was to further our beliefs by mirroring it on celluloid. This film was made with a noble thought in mind and so it is only fair that its earnings go for noble causes too."

The film will also feature Rohit Roy, essaying the character of a Pakistani army officer. Talking about the film, Oberoi said Verses of War salutes those brave and selfless soldiers who keep us safe. “We should never forget the countless heroes who have sacrificed their lives for one breath of our peace."

Watch the trailer here:

Obeori who made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company completes 20 years in the industry this year. Just last month the actor took to Instagram, as he posted a video of his film Saathiya completing 19 years. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “19 years to #Saathiyaa already! The film, Aditya the character will always have a special place in my heart! Thank you for all the love you’ll have showered on the film. #19YearsOfSaathiya."

