Vivek Oberoi Wants Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Saathiya's Remake?

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will always be remembered for his jolly presence in the film Saathiya. The actor recently completed 20 years in the film industry as well. Talking to a news portal about the same, Oberoi spoke about who he would like to see reprise his and Rani Mukherji’s role in the hit film. And it is none other than soon-to-be-wed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

According to Pinkvilla, in an interview with IndiaToday, the Company actor was asked who he would like to see in the remake of the film. To this, Vivek reportedly replied that he would like to see Ranbir and Alia. Answering a question on who he would like to see in Company’s remake, he said Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities will reportedly start on April 13. No confirmation from either side has come so far. But according to an India Today report, Ranbir’s close friends Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, and Arjun Kapoor are among the exclusive guest list for his bachelor’s party.

As per ETimes, the wedding is happening this month due to the ill-health of Alia Bhatt’s maternal father N Razdan who “expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir." According to a source, “Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot."

On the other hand, a new report has claimed that Ranbir has booked the banquet hall at his residential complex in Mumbai for a week for the wedding festivities. With rumours doing the rounds that the couple is tying the knot at Ranbir’s home in Pali Hill, a source told Bombay Times that smaller gatherings will take place at the hall.

It is also being reported that Ranbir’s mother will be wearing an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for the big day.

