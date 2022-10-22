Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Officially Selected for 'Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ was released on March 11 in theatres and since then, it has been unstoppable. After becoming one of the most successful films of the year, the film was officially selected for the Seattle Film Festival 2022 and Awareness Film Festival.

The film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Mithun Chakraborty has successfully garnered praise and appreciation from the global audience and the film has been growing bigger and bigger every single day. Now, this Vivek Agnihotri directorial has been selected for Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022.

Taking to social media, the filmmaker shared this news and wrote “Extremely happy to learn that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in Indian Panorama for IFFI 2022."

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India’s rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. And now with The Kashmir Files being selected for the same, brings excitement amongst the people who have loved the film. The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990. The film managed to collect Rs 340.92 crores worldwide and without doubt, the film is the biggest film of this year.

While this year has been the result of all the hard work Vivek Agnihotri has poured into this project, the Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.

