Vivian Dsena Turns 34: Did You Know the TV Actor Aspired to be a Football Player?

Famous TV actor Vivian Dsena has been captivating millions of hearts with his undeniable charm, drool-worthy looks, and charismatic onscreen presence for over a decade. From playing the first vampire on Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani to Harman Singh in Shakti, Vivian has mesmerised his fans with his versatility. The talented actor turned a year older today.

To mark his birthday, let’s have a look at some lesser-known facts about the TV star.

Vivian was born in Ujjain. While his mother is a Hindu, his father follows Christianity. The actor spent two years in a military school, where he learned a variety of sports, including horseback riding. Vivian aspired to be a football player. He is a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. The actor still enjoys sports and has a collection of nearly 50 pairs of football shoes. He is also a fantastic cook who often enjoys whipping up delectable dishes for his family and friends. He received a call from a talent hunt while pursuing his engineering degree. Vivian began his career as a model and made his television debut in Kasam Se, which starred Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor. Following his success as Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Vivian featured with Drashti Dhami in Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon for which he received Indian Television Academy Awards and Gold Awards for TV-Serial Madhubala in 2017. After his appearance in Madhubala, the actor took a two-year hiatus from the industry before returning to the show Shakti-Astitv Ke Ehsaas Ki opposite Rubina Dilaik. Interestingly, he bagged the Indian Television Academy Best Actor Award and the Gold Best Actor Male Award in 2018 for the show. Furthermore, Vivian is a man with a competitive spirit who often pushes himself outside of his comfort zone. He appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in 2015, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016, and Bigg Boss 12. For him, the character of RK from Madhubala holds a special place in his heart.

