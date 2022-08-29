VJ Archana Quits Raja Rani 2 After Long Absence, Pens Thank You Note For Fans

VJ-turned-actress Archana has left her fans shocked and sad and the reason is her show Raja Rani 2. VJ Archana made her acting debut with Raja Rani. In the show, while Archana played a negative role, she garnered a lot of praise and appreciation from fans. But now, the actress has decided to quit the show. Archana has been away from the show for a long while and recently, in a social media post, Archana announced her decision.

Her post reads, “Hi people. Hope you are all doing fine. We all know that life has a bag full of surprises for each one of us. I think it’s my time to explore what life has planned for my next phase. Yes, I will miss Raja Rani 2 along with the whole cast and crew.

“I would like to thank the whole team for your support throughout the journey. And I want to thank all of you for the love and support that you have been showering me with to date. I hope with all your love and support let’s meet again in my new venture. Until then, this is Archana signing off. Love you all."

VJ Archana captioned the post, “Keep supporting. Love you all."

Check out the post here:

The post has left Archana’s fans disheartened. One wrote, “All d very best for your upcoming projects. We will miss you for sure." Another commented, “Shit will miss your expressions and talk for sure dear…. nobody can replace your way of fulfilling Archana’s character." Many have expressed their wish to see Archana on the silver screens.

Before making her acting debut, VJ Archana was working as an anchor for Sun TV, Adithya and local channels. She participated as an audience member in the show Neeya Naana, which aired on Vijay TV, and went viral on the internet.

