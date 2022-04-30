VJ Chitra Death Case: Husband Says his Life is in Danger, Seeks Police Protection

The husband of actor VJ Chitra, who was found dead at a Chennai hotel on December 9, 2020, has now claimed that his life is in danger and that he needed police protection. The husband is also a suspect in the case.

Hemnath Ravi, who was married to VJ Chitra, has asked for police protection, claiming that his life is in danger by the same people who caused his wife’s death. Hemnath was believed to have been with VJ Chitra in the hotel room where she was found dead and claimed to have gone out for a while.

When he returned, he said he saw the door was locked. He forced it open to reportedly find his wife dead inside. Although police confirmed it was suicide, the actress’ family alleged foul play and Hemnath was subsequently arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He was later granted conditional bail in February last year on the condition that he does not leave Madurai. Hemnath claimed in his bail application that he did not compel Chitra to stop acting or cast doubt on her character.

Advertisement

And now, Hemnath has said that he fears for his life. According to him, a key political leader was involved in Chitra’s death. “My life is in danger because of the political leader who caused Chitra’s death. They are threatening to kill me if I tell the truth. I am staying at my lawyer’s house for fear of my life," he said. He also said that the sole reason that he is still alive is that he wants to prove his innocence to the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.