VJ Chitra Suicide Case: Intermin Injuction On Chargesheet Against Husband Hemnath

The suicide case of the famous Tamil actress Vj Chitra has taken a new turn. In the latest development, the Chennai High Court has imposed an interim injunction on the charge sheet filed against Chitra’s husband, Hemnath. However, Chitra’s family members have resisted the court order.

In response to the injunction, Kamaraj, the father of the late actress, has filed a counter-interlocutory petition, requesting the case against Hemnath not be quashed. The court has given time to Chitra’s father to respond and adjourned the case until July 4.

The move by the honourable court has changed the direction of the case. Meanwhile, Hemnath has filed a petition in the Chennai High Court to quash the charge sheet. During the proceedings of the case, the counsel from Hemnath’s side argued that there was no evidence to prove that their client forced or insisted on Chitra to die by suicide.

Last year, in February, Hemnath was granted conditional bail by the Madurai Court. Hemnath has maintained his position on the case saying, “He did not force Chitra to leave her acting career or cast doubt on her integrity."

Earlier as well, Hemnath stated that a powerful political connection was responsible for his wife’s death and requested police protection. He also claimed that those responsible for his wife’s death were now after his life. Furthermore, Hemnath said that the sole reason that he was alive was to prove his innocence.

Chitra was found dead in a hotel room on 9 December 2020. During the police investigation, it was found to be a case of death by suicide. However, Chitra’s parents have accused Hemnath Ravi of being behind their daughter’s death.

