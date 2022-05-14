VJ Chitra’s Parents Want Another Probe Into Her Suicide Case, Plan To Meet CM

Two years after Tamil actor V J Chitra died by suicide on December 9, 2020, in a Chennai hotel, her parents have now asked for a re-investigation into the case.

The Pandian Stores actor was found hanging in the hotel room following which her husband, Hemnath Ravi, was arrested by Nazrathpet police for abetment to suicide. The police initially treated it as a case of suicide but Hemnath was booked under Section 306 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) after Chitra’s family alleged foul play.

However, later on, February 15, Hemnath was granted conditional bail after no incriminating evidence was found against him. But, recently, Hemnath claimed that his life was in danger and he needed police protection.

Advertisement

While maintaining that he did not kill his wife, Hemnath had said that his life was under threat from people who caused Chitra’s death. “My life is in danger because of the political leader who caused Chitra’s death," Hemnath claimed. The people were threatening to kill him if he tried to spell out the truth, he further said.

In addition, Hemnath had claimed that he was living in his lawyer’s house out of fear and wanted to prove his innocence in the suicide case.

But, Chitra’s parents dismissed these claims and alleged that Hemnath was spreading false information to evade arrest. They accused Hemnath of causing her to take the extreme step.

Reportedly, the parents have also planned to meet the Chief Minister and are seeking another probe into the suicide case of Chitra.

On the day of Chitra’s death, Hemnath claimed that he was with her at the hotel but had gone out for a while. When Hemnath returned, he said that the door was locked and when he forced open it, Chitra’s lifeless body was lying inside.

Advertisement

Notably, Hemnath and Chitra had registered their wedding just months before the latter was found dead. They had also planned to hold a traditional wedding and reception in January.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.