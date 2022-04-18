VJ Cyrus Sahukar, Wife Vaishali Malhara Share a Passionate Kiss On Their Wedding Day, See Pic

Cyrus Sahukar’s wife Vaishali Malhara on Monday took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from their special day. She posted a couple of beautiful pictures from her intimate wedding with the VJ and actor. The close-knit ceremony was held in Alibaug. In the pictures, the couple could be seen taking pheras and sharing a kiss after the ritual. Vaishali Malhara captioned the beautiful pictures, “With these 7 steps may you become my friend and may I deserve your friendship….”

As soon as Vaishali shared the happy news on social media, fans and her well-wishers showered the couple with beautiful comments. Popular former VJ and social media influencer Jose Covaco wrote, “Congrats you guys,” along with multiple heart emoticons. Maria Goretti, who had attended the wedding ceremony, mentioned in a comment, “I love you guys….” Ira Dubey dropped a comment which read, “Congratulations beautiful couple….” VJ Anushka also wished the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations my favorite funny guys….”

Earlier, the newlyweds’ close friend and host Mini Mathur, who had been part of the wedding, had penned an emotional note while sharing a series of pictures from the D-day. Her note read, “My buddy [Cyrus Sahukar] made the happiest groom I have ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely [Vaishali Malhara.”

Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend on April 15 at a destination wedding in Alibaug. The newlyweds reportedly dated for six years before getting married.

Cyrus has hosted several TV shows and has also been a part of films like Delhi 6, Aisha, Rang De Basanti and Khoobsurat. Vaishali, on the other hand, was last seen in 2019 film Upstarts, alongside Priyanshu Painyuli.We love the newlyweds’ beautiful pictures from their big day, making it a yay for us! What are your thoughts?

