VJ Deepika Joins Zee Tamil's Chithiram Pesuthadi

Tamil Television actor and video jockey Deepika Lakshmanapandi, popularly known as VJ Deepika, will be seen in Zee Tamil’s show Chithiram Pesuthadi.

Sharing a promo clip of the show on her Instagram page, Deepika Lakshmanapandian wrote, “I’m back

Watch on Zee Tamil at 3:00 pm Thank you, @officialchithirampesuthadi team and @zeetamizh for this opportunity."

Advertisement

Deepika Lakshmanapandi had earlier played the character of Aishwarya in the popular Tamil show Pandian Stores. The show’s plotline revolveD around Pandian and Lakshmi’s four sons and their grocery store, Pandian Stores. Due to Financial problems, Pandian dies by suicide, and the sons Sathyamoorthy, Jeeva, Kathir, and Kannan start to take care of the grocery store.

Deepika played the role of Kannan’s wife in the show.

However, Deepika was later replaced by Saai Gayatri. Talking about why she was replaced in the show, Deepika made a shocking revelation that she was replaced because of her acne issues. Deepika said that the Pandian Stores team had given her three months to cure the acne issue, but she could not cure them in the given time. So, she decided to take a break and the makers decided to replace her. Deepika also said that she was not angry or hurt at their decision.

Deepika also has a YouTube channel named VJ Deepika, which has 2.5 lakh followers. On her YouTube channel, Deepika uploads vlogs and lifestyle videos.

https://www.youtube.com/c/VJDeepika/featured

For the unversed, Chithiram Pesuthadi premiered on Zee Tamil on 19 April 2021. The series features Deepika Rangaraju in the lead role alongside Shiv Sathish and Baboos Baburaj.

Advertisement

The much-liked show is a hard-hitting social drama that deals with issues like gender bias and female infanticide.

The show features Deepika Rangaraju as Thangamayil, who aspires to become an IAS officer to make her father appreciate her. Thangamayil’s father Gurumoorthy is a corrupt police officer who desires a son.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.