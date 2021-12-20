Vj Sunny Wins Bigg Boss Telugu, Takes Home Car, House, And This Prize Money

VJ Sunny was on Sunday crowned the champion of season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. He received a trophy, prize money of Rs 50 lakh, a bike, and a house worth Rs 25 lakh. Shanmukh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra emerged as first and second runners-up of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Star Maa, the channel that was airing the show, has congratulated Sunny on getting his name registered in the much-coveted list of winners.

The channel has shared pictures from the sets of the show on Sunday night. In pictures, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 host Nagarjuna Akkineni is seen giving the trophy to Sunny.

Talking about winner Sunny, he started his career as the host of the TV show. Later, he worked with a lifestyle channel and finally became a VJ. He made his acting debut with the Kalyana Vaibhogam serial.

In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, a host of celebrities graced the sets. RRR director SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nani, Chaitanya, Shriya Saran and Ayan Mukerji attended the finale. Shriya also performed on several Telugu songs. Rashmika Mandanna, Devi Sri Prasad and Pushpa director Sukumar also appeared as guests on the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 started on September 5, 2021. It ended this Sunday after a roller-coaster journey of 106 days.

Sarayu, Umadevi, Lahari, Nataraj, Hamida, Swetaa Varma, Priya, Lobo, Vishwa, Jaswanth, Anee, Ravi, Priyanka Singh, Kajal, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Maanas entered the Bigg Boss Telugu house at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Housemates used to perform tasks given by Bigg Boss on weekdays. Sunny succeeded in many tasks and emerged as a hot favourite of the show before lifting the trophy. Though Bigg Boss 5 Telugu has ended on TV, it is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar along with the unseen visuals of the house.

