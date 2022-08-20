VMA 2022: BTS Nominated for Group of the Year for Fourth Time, Gets Another Nod for Jungkook's Left and Right

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) nomination list was released on August 16. VMA on Friday announced three socially-voted categories that are Group of the Year, Song of the Summer and Album of the Year. The new categories added BTS to two more nominations. The K-pop band expressed their gratitude towards the ARMY for the ‘love and support.’ Sharing the message on their official Twitter handle, they mentioned that the seven-member band has been nominated for Group of the Year and Song of the Summer.

The tweet read, “We are so excited to be nominated for “Group of the Year" and “Song of Summer" with “Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)" at the 2022 #VMAs! Thank you so much for your love and support as always!”

Notably, BTS continues its winning streak as they bagged Group of the Year, in the past three years. This year, the K-pop band will be competing with BLACKPINK, City Girls, Foo Fighters and others.

Previously they received a nod for four nominations- Best K-pop Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). Best Choreography for Permission to Dance, Best Visual Effects for My universe with Coldplay, and Best Metaverse Performance for Minecraft. The 2022 VMAs will be aired from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28.

Here is the full nomination list of the three newly added categories in VMA 2022:

Group of the year

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Beyoncé, Break My Soul

Charlie Puth, Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)

Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)

Future ft. Drake, Tems, Wait For U

Harry Styles, Late Night Talking

Jack Harlow, First Class

Kane Brown, Grand

Latto x Mariah Carey, Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled

Lizzo, About Damn Time

Marshmello x Khalid, Numb

Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl

Nicky Youre, dazy, Sunroof

Post Malone with Doja Cat, I Like You (A Happier Song)

Rosalía, Bizcochito

Steve Lacy, Bad Habit

Album of the year

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

