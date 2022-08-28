VMAs 2022: India Date, Time, Where To Watch BLACKPINK, Lizzo Perform Live and More Deets

The world is all set for an musical night as MTV Video Music Awards 2022 rolls out its red carpets and set up the trophy stands this Sunday (Monday, IST). The annual VMAs will honours some of the biggest music stars this weekend, with the ceremony taking place in New Jersey. Not only will the VMAs 2022 winners be announced but the starry night also promises performances by Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Harlow, and Måneskin.

The highly-anticipated VMAs 2022 will be hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. The nominations were announced a few weeks ago, revealing that Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas X are leading the nominations tiwh with seven nods each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat follow in with six nominations each. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd close in with five nods.

It is reported that Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech & Chong (Cheech Marin + Tommy Chong), Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset are among the many stars who will be presenting this year.

So, how can you watch all the action? Worry no more, we’ve got you covered:

MTV VMAs 2022 Date:

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place on August 28. Owing to the time difference, the MTV VMAs will be held on August 29 in India.

MTV VMAs 2022 Time:

The awards show starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in the US. In India, VMAs 2022 will begin streaming at 5.30 am.

MTV VMAs 2022 Where to Watch in India:

The MTV VMAs 2022 is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All the action will be live streamed on multiple platforms, including The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand & VH1 in the US. Whereas, in India, the awards show will be aired on MTV and VH1.

