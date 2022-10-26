Voot Select, Colors Kannada to Stream Puneeth Rajkumar’s Blockbuster Films as Tribute

Just a few days remain for the completion of a year since the Kannada film industry was hit by a tragic piece of news. Puneeth Rajkumar’s death on October 29 last year sent shockwaves across the industry and left his fans devastated. His last screen appearance in the docudrama Gandhada Gudi, directed by Amoghavarsha J S will be a gift to his fans and a fitting tribute to the late star. It will be released on October 28, just a day before his first death anniversary. In the days leading to his death anniversary, there are tributes galore, much to the delight of fans. Now, along with these tributes, his fans have yet another way to celebrate their beloved Appu’s films.

Voot Select, the popular streaming platform, has come up with its own way to pay tribute to Puneeth, along with providing entertainment to his fans. The streaming platform has bought the rights to some of the late star’s early films, which were previously held by Kasthuri TV.

On the eve of Puneeth’s death anniversary, October 28, Voot Select will start streaming six of his most popular films. It is noteworthy that it is the same day that Gandhada Gudi will be released. It will hence, be a double treat for Appu fans.

Appu, Abhi, Aakash, Namma Basava, Ajay and Maurya will be available for streaming on Voot Select, the platform made the announcement through a tweet.

In a similar move, Colors Kannada channel is also going to take viewers down memory lane by airing the same movies between October 27 and November 19. Akash, Maurya and Appu will be premiered on Colors Kannada from October 27 to 29 at 2 PM. Ajay, Namma Basava and Abhi will premiere on November 5, 12, and 19 respectively at 2 PM.

