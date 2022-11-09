'Voyage of Trust Togetherness': PM Narendra Modi on Newlyweds Palak Muchhal, Mithoon

On November 6, singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with composer Mithoon Sharma in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple also hosted a grand reception party, which was attended by some of their industry friends, including Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan, Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, among many others.

While Palak and Mithoon also received a lot of congratulatory messages from their peers and fans on social media, even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, extended his blessings to them.

The Kaun Tujhe singer shared a picture of PM Modi’s heartwarming letter for them on Instagram. The letter was addressed to Palak’s parents, Rajkumar and Amita Muchhal. It read, “As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding." It continued, “Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfil dreams and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom be ideal companions in the journey of life."

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to the couple for inviting him to their wedding reception. “Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding reception. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion," concluded PM Modi.

Palak thanked PM Modi for his blessings in the caption of her post, which read, “Respected Modi Ji, your letter in the form of blessings has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude towards you for this respect and love. It is our privilege to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage."

On the work front, Palak Muchhal has lent her voice to a host of hit Bollywood films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiqui 2, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Baaghi 2. Mithoon Sharma, on the other hand, has scored the music for several popular Hindi songs like Tere Bin, Maula Mere Maula, Phir Mohabbat, and Tum Hi Ho.

