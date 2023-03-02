Can you imagine yourself at 85 looking as cool as legendary actress Waheeda Rehman? Apart from being a talented actress and a dancer, Waheeda Rehman is a skilled wildlife photographer. Yes, you read it right.

And when it comes to her personal life, not many know about Waheeda Rehman’s daughter. We know that the legendary actress shines bright like a diamond, but have you seen her daughter? All thanks to social media platforms, we get to see a little sneak peek of one of the best mother-daughter duos every now and then. The only phrase that comes to our mind after watching them together is “like mother, like daughter".

Despite being the daughter of a well-known actress, Kashvi Rekhi avoids the spotlight. But Kashvi keeps making headlines with her social media presence. And her Instagram feed clearly shows the amount of love that she has for her mother. The 85-year-old actress went snorkelling in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with her daughter Kashvi Rekhi a few years ago. And we are so thankful to Kashvi, who shared their pictures on Instagram, we have a glimpse of their exciting journey. In the underwater photo, the mother and daughter are seen holding hands.

While posting the pictures, Rekhi wrote, “Snorkelling with Mom," along with the hashtag #waterbabies, which is quite evident.

Coming back to Kashvi, she is the daughter of the late actor Shashi Rekhi, better known by his stage name Kamaljeet and Waheeda Rehman. Sohail Rekhi is her only sibling. Both of them are both authors.

Kashvi often shares photos with her mother on Instagram. Last year on May 10, on the occasion of Mother’s Day as well, the author shared a few unseen pictures with her mother. She captioned the pics as, “Counting my blessings." Take a look at the pictures:

In addition to numerous other movies, Waheeda Rehman has worked on many notable projects such as CID, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Bees Saal Baad, Guide and Rang De Basanti.

