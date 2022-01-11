Wait, Anushka Shetty to Star Opposite Chiranjeevi in a Film Soon?

Fans of megastar Chiranjeevi and actress Anushka Shetty are going crazy on social media. Reason? Well, according to media reports, the duo will soon share screen space for a project. The rumours about Anushka Shetty co-starring with Chiranjeevi surfaced on the Internet after it was reported that she will take a break from acting. However, neither the actress nor her spokesperson has confirmed the rumours yet. Now, as per the reports doing rounds on social media, Baahubali actress Anushka is going to be Chiranjeevi’s next heroine. Chiranjeevi will be seen opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and Shruti Haasan in his upcoming films.

Anushka Shetty and Chiranjeevi have worked together in a couple of films before but never played lead roles onscreen together. In Chiranjeevi’s 2006 film Stalin, Anushka featured in a special song sequence. Almost a decade later, Anushka’s 2015 film Rudhramadevi was narrated by the megastar. In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, headlined by Chiranjeevi, the actress did a cameo role. She portrayed Rani Lakshmi Bai in the film.

Chiranjeevi has worked in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada hits, including Master, Khaidi, Gang Leader, Indra and Vijetha. He was last seen in the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance.

His upcoming films are Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, Mohan Raja’s Godfather and Bhola Shankar.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in the 2020 film Nishabdham. Before that, her 2018 horror drama Bhaagamathie, where she co-starred with Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, and Asha Sarath, released in theatres. Nishabdham also featured R Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

