Waiting For Bholaa Shankar? Check Chiranjeevi's Never-Seen-Before Avatar For Film

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is all geared up for his upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, which is scheduled to release theatrically on April 14. After the success of Waltair Veerayya, all the Chiranjeevi fans are eagerly waiting for his next release. However, the actor will be seen in a different avatar in the masala action comedy.

Chiranjeevi has gone bald for his role in Bhola Shankar. Movie critic Christopher Kanagaraj on Tuesday shared a post on his official Twitter handle where he shared the actor’s bald look along with Ajith Kumar’s look in Vedalam. It must be noted here that Bhola Shankar is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Sharing the post, Kanagaraj wrote, “Chiranjeevi’s look for Bhola Shankar. A remake of Tamil Hit Vedalam."

Bhola Shankar is helmed by Meher Ramesh who is best known for movies such as Prabhas starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga. This film also marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Ramesh. Bhola Shankar also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Pragathi and Sreemukhi will play the supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara. Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music of Bhola Shankar while the lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, Sreemani and Kasarala Shyam.

Chiranjeevi starring Waltair Veerayya recently released in theatres on January 13 and the film has already managed to mint Rs 100 crore.

