Home » News » Movies » Waiting For Bholaa Shankar? Check Chiranjeevi's Never-Seen-Before Avatar For Film

Waiting For Bholaa Shankar? Check Chiranjeevi's Never-Seen-Before Avatar For Film

Bhola Shankar is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 18, 2023, 13:51 IST

Chennai, India

Bhola Shankar is helmed by Meher Ramesh who is best known for movies such as Prabhas starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga.
Bhola Shankar is helmed by Meher Ramesh who is best known for movies such as Prabhas starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is all geared up for his upcoming movie Bhola Shankar, which is scheduled to release theatrically on April 14. After the success of Waltair Veerayya, all the Chiranjeevi fans are eagerly waiting for his next release. However, the actor will be seen in a different avatar in the masala action comedy.

Chiranjeevi has gone bald for his role in Bhola Shankar. Movie critic Christopher Kanagaraj on Tuesday shared a post on his official Twitter handle where he shared the actor’s bald look along with Ajith Kumar’s look in Vedalam. It must be noted here that Bhola Shankar is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. Sharing the post, Kanagaraj wrote, “Chiranjeevi’s look for Bhola Shankar. A remake of Tamil Hit Vedalam."

See the post:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Bhola Shankar is helmed by Meher Ramesh who is best known for movies such as Prabhas starrer Billa and Kannada film Veera Kannadiga. This film also marks the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Ramesh. Bhola Shankar also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Pragathi and Sreemukhi will play the supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara. Mahati Swara Sagar has composed the music of Bhola Shankar while the lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, Sreemani and Kasarala Shyam.

Chiranjeevi starring Waltair Veerayya recently released in theatres on January 13 and the film has already managed to mint Rs 100 crore.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 18, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated: January 18, 2023, 13:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together