‘Waiting To Meet Ajith Kumar For 8 Years:’ Director Alphonse Puthren

Malayalam award-winning filmmaker Alphonse Puthren is one of those celebrities who loved interacting with his fans. Recently, one of his fans asked the Gold director to collaborate with superstar Ajith Kumar. The Premam director got candid about it and revealed why this might not be possible. Alphonse said that for the last 8 years, he has been trying to contact Ajith Kumar for a movie, but all in vain. “Actor Nivin had told me that Ajith sir liked the film Premam. Later, I asked Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra 10 times to meet him. It has been 8 years but there is no response from his side," said the director.

He further said till his last breath he will try to connect Ajith for a movie. The Trance director said, “Do you know how much it hurts me every time you ask this question when Ajith and I will join for a picture?" He further opened up that he is tired of trying and telling everyone a similar story over and again. When faced with these types of questions, the first thing that comes to Alphonse’s mind is anger, he shared and said that if their film comes true in the future then it will run for 100 days in Hollywood and Kollywood theatres.

Lately, Alphonse gave it back to those who have mocked him for his recent movie, Gold. He faced a lot of criticism online when this movie was released. After a hiatus of seven years, the picture marked his anticipated return. But the film’s grandeur and breadth fell short of expectations, resulting in a flurry of internet criticism directed towards him.

“If you are trolling me and telling bad things about me and my film Gold for your satisfaction… it is good for you. Not for me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face on the internet. I’m not your slave I did not give a right to tease me or abuse me in public. So see my works if you like. And don’t come to my page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible on the internet," wrote the director before removing his display picture.

