Waiting To See Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Baby's Face? We've Got Some Heartbreaking Update For You

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to reveal their daughter, Raha’s face. The couple shared the first picture of the little one back in November when they announced her name. However, Alia and the family have kept the little one away from the spotlight since. Now, the couple has informed the paparazzi in Mumbai that they want to keep her away from the spotlight for a little longer.

Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla revealed that the couple met with the paparazzi on Saturday and personally requested them to not click pictures of Raha if they spot her with the family. “Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia," Varinder revealed on Instagram.

While they want to keep Raha away from the spotlight, they did give a glimpse of the baby to the paparazzi. Viral revealed, “Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor hosted a special get-together for media photographers. The couple requested the media not to click (pictures of) their baby. Ranbir showed us beautiful images of Baby Raha on his phone। Later he treated us with some amazing chaat," he said.

Ranbir and Alia seem to have adopted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s way of parenting when it comes to putting their baby in the spotlight. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat have also decided to keep their daughter Vamika away from the spotlight. Time and again, they’ve requested the paparazzi to not take pictures of Vamika when they spot the trio together.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha on November 6. A few weeks later, she shared a picture in which she and Ranbir were seen cuddling their little one while they revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha. Explaining the meaning of the name, Alia said, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.

