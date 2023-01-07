Home » News » Movies » Waiting To See Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Baby's Face? We've Got Some Heartbreaking Update For You

Waiting To See Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Baby's Face? We've Got Some Heartbreaking Update For You

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going the Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli way when it comes to putting their daughter Raha in the spotlight.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 18:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter in November 2022.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to reveal their daughter, Raha’s face. The couple shared the first picture of the little one back in November when they announced her name. However, Alia and the family have kept the little one away from the spotlight since. Now, the couple has informed the paparazzi in Mumbai that they want to keep her away from the spotlight for a little longer.

Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla revealed that the couple met with the paparazzi on Saturday and personally requested them to not click pictures of Raha if they spot her with the family. “Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia," Varinder revealed on Instagram.

Advertisement

While they want to keep Raha away from the spotlight, they did give a glimpse of the baby to the paparazzi. Viral revealed, “Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor hosted a special get-together for media photographers. The couple requested the media not to click (pictures of) their baby. Ranbir showed us beautiful images of Baby Raha on his phone। Later he treated us with some amazing chaat," he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Ranbir and Alia seem to have adopted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s way of parenting when it comes to putting their baby in the spotlight. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat have also decided to keep their daughter Vamika away from the spotlight. Time and again, they’ve requested the paparazzi to not take pictures of Vamika when they spot the trio together.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha on November 6. A few weeks later, she shared a picture in which she and Ranbir were seen cuddling their little one while they revealed that they’ve named their daughter Raha. Explaining the meaning of the name, Alia said, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 07, 2023, 18:25 IST
last updated: January 07, 2023, 18:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Palak Tiwari, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Tabu Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Raises Temperature In Sexy Monokini As She Enjoys Pool Time, Check Out The Diva's Sensuous Pictures