'Waiting ... to Take Long Holiday': Vignesh Shivan Misses Bae Nayanthara, Posts Pics

Nayanthara is an incredibly talented lady who serves as an example to many women in and out of the entertainment industry. Every piece of info regarding Nayanthara creates headlines, and the actor has been lately in the spotlight for her engagement with lover Vignesh Shivan.

You may have seen hundreds of images of Nayanthara, but one thing is certain: the diva is happiest when she is with her lover. Nayanthara and her fiancé Vignesh are frequent users of social media. Vignesh frequently shares romantic photos with his lady love. From travelling around the world along with each other to finding joy in the smallest of things, the pair frequently sets major relationship goals. Recently, Vignesh shared another photo from one of their vacations, and it’s all thing, love.

The lovebirds appear to be missing their romantic holiday. On Saturday, Vignesh posted a few photos of him and Nayanthara having a good time in Dubai, captioning them, “Waiting to finish work and take a looooooong holidayyyyyyyy!!! Missing travels with bae." In the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with a hilarious look, while the filmmaker is all grins.

The Kollywood power couple made a grand entrance into 2022. The couple rang in the New Year at Dubai’s famed Burj Khalifa. Vignesh and Nayanthara both shared an adorable video of them hugging one another when New Year approached. Vignesh wrote a beautiful note along with the clip wishing everyone a happy new year.

Many more cute photographs and videos of the couple appeared on social media, and admirers cherished them.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first met in 2015, when the latter was filming his second film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. He pitched in to get her on board for the project, and the two grew closer in the process.

Among her other ventures, Nayanthara will next be seen in Vignesh’s directorial, Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in prominent parts.

