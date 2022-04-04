Wakaoo Films Acquires Hindi Remake Rights Of Arun Matheswaran's Rocky

The Hindi remake rights of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Rocky, helmed by Arun Matheswaran, have been acquired by Wakaoo Films. Rowdy Pictures, the production house, which presented the film, shared a poster on Twitter and wrote, “This is happening! We are very happy to share that the Hindi remake rights of ‘Rocky’ have been acquired by Wakaoo Films." For the unaware, Rowdy Production house is owned by director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara.

The film stars actor Vasanth Ravi and eminent director-actor Bharathirajaa in the lead roles. The action-thriller also stars Raveena Ravi and Rohini playing pivotal roles. Meanwhile, no details on the upcoming Hindi remake have been disclosed. The project is currently at a nascent stage.

The Tamil film, released last year in theatres, was greeted with great reviews. It was also critically acclaimed by several known celebrities from the film industry showering praises on the film. Among them, actor Dhanush was all praise for the film. Even before its release, the actor called it an absolute ‘gem’. Meanwhile, it is known that Dhanush is set to next work with director Arun Matheswaran on a film.

The cinematography, which was handled by Shreyas Krishna, and music by Darbuka Siva had received much appreciation from the masses. The action sequences were directed by Dinesh Subbarayan with music by Darbuka Siva. Rocky is also expected to release on OTT soon. The film has won many awards internationally.

Talking of Arun Matheswaran’s work, the director is busy working on Sanikayitham with Selvaragavan and Keerthy Suresh, which is also set for release.

The director worked as assistant director in the 2011 Thiyagarajan Kumararaja directorial Aranya Kandam. Among Tamil cinema fans, the film was a cult neo-noir genre.

