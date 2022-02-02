Walking Dead Actor Moses J Moseley Passes Away at the Age of 31​

Walking Dead star Moses J. Moseley passed away. He was 31 at the time of his demise. He is known for playing the role of a zombie in the post-apocalyptic horror television series. Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, on January 26, quoted BET as per a report published in TMZ. Currently, the manner of his death is under investigation.

In a statement to People Magazine, Moseley’s manager said on Monday, “He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes. Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him, he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business."

Moseley essayed the role of Mike, one of Michonne’s (essayed by Danai Gurira) pet zombies in The Walking Dead. The late star was also featured in 2012’s Joyful Noise and 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and American Soul. It was aired on BET in 2019 and chronicled the story of the legendary music program Soul Train.

His last before on Instagram was the 10-year challenge which he posted one week ago. On one side, he shared a photo of him from 10 years ago, and on the other side, he shared a recent photo of his. He had captioned the post as, “I’m late but here’s my #10yearchallenge #instagood."

Two of his projects are currently in the post-production stage. These include horror films Hank and Descending.

