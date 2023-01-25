Telugu film Waltair Veerayya has become Chiranjeevi’s most successful film since his comeback, seven years ago with Khaidi No 150. The film entered the Rs 200 crore club at the box office within ten days. As the makers and team are basking in the success of the film, Chiranjeevi recently interacted with his fans in the US through a zoom call. It was an unexpected event for fans to have a live interaction with their star in the theatres who went to watch the film.

Chiranjeevi shared a reel on Instagram combined with a short glimpse of the interaction he had with his fans who are in the US. In the video, fans can be seen cheering out loud for Chiranjeevi and Waltair Veerayya, and there are short glimpses of the fans dancing to the songs and reacting to the film. After a few frames, a chair turns and Chiranjeevi greets his fans while the theatre halls go wild with cheering, seeing the superstar himself. He interacted with his fans from over 27 states in the USA and even in Canada. The video concluded with the actor sending a flying kiss to his fans. By the end, the embedded text of the video said, “US Fans Party coming soon."

The Godfather actor penned the caption of the post, “What great fun it was! Chatting live with fans from 27 American cities amid the screening of Waltair Veerayya. Humbled by all your love! Love you all."

The Mythri Movie Makers have announced that the film has breached Rs 200 crore worldwide at the box office in 10 days. “Megastar’s action-packed bonanza continues at Box Office with 200 CR+ Gross."

The Bobby Kolli directorial features Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the parallel leads. Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa are in pivotal roles. Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Nassar, Sathyaraj and others also play prominent roles in Waltair Veerayya.

