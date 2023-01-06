Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja Starrer Film’s Trailer To Be Unveiled On Jan 7; Deets Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi fans are super excited to witness him on the big screen with his much-awaited film - Waltair Veerayya. Also featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, the movie has been making headlines since its announcement. Chianjeevi and Ravi Teja will be seen gracing the cinemas exactly in a week on January 13th as a Sankranthi gift.

Just a few days ahead of the release, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on January 7th. Experience a sample of the mega mass poonakaalu, as the theatrical trailer of the movie, will be dropped tomorrow and then the grand pre-release event will be held on January 8th, as shown in film’s announcement poster.It also shows Chiranjeevi in a destructive avatar as he is set to take on his opponents. He carries a bloody blade in his hand and the background hint this action sequence was canned at a carnival.

Director Bobby Kolli took to Twitter to share the announcement of the same. He wrote, “Brace yourselves for MEGA MASS Poonakaalu 🙌🔥 Releasing our #WaltairVeerayyaTrailer on 7th Jan & GRAND PRE-RELEASE EVENT on 8th Jan 👍 #WaltairVeerayya from Jan 13 🔥."

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features Ravi Teja, in a pivotal role. He will be seen portraying the role of a policeman in the movie. Moreover, recently the teaser of Ravi Teja was released and it created a lot of buzz on social media.

Although he sounded wow in the Telangana accent. But according to reports, Ravi Teja will be seen for forty minutes in this film. The total length of the movie will be 150 minutes. Meanwhile, the makers released the title teaser of the movie, during the promotions, and it received a good response from the viewers. However, Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the movie.

Waltair Veerayya will be high on entertainment and Chiranjeevi will be seen in a vintage hilarious role. Ravi Teja’s special in the second half will be one of the biggest highlights. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scored a blockbuster album. Poonakaalu Loading was a sensational hit.

Fans of Chiranjeevi are keeping high hopes for this movie as it will mark the comeback of the megastar at the box office after his last two films, Acharya and Godfather. Both didn’t receive a good response from the viewers.

Waltair Veerayya is an upcoming Telugu-language action comedy film. It is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby) and bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Waltair Veerayya is all set to have a face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Veera Simha Reddy at the box office. It will be interesting to watch which movie will rule the theatres.

