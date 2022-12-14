Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi Shoots In France In Freezing Cold, Posts Glimpse of Snow Clad Mountains

A week back, Megastar Chiranjeevi fans got to know about a piece of exciting news related to the release of the mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya. The film’s makers announced the release date for the film. The drama will be released in the cinema halls during Sankranti next year on 13th January. On Wednesday evening, Chiranjeevi further piqued curiosity of fans by dropping a tweet about another exciting news.

He tweeted, “Sharing a little surprise for all of you at 6 pm today .. on my Insta..stay tuned :)."

Soon thereafter, the actor dropped an exciting video of Waltair Veerayya’s shoot in minus 8 degrees cold in France. The actor shared the experience of shooting at the mesmerising location and he also revealed that the film’s team is in Les Gets - a commune in the Haute-Savoie department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in south-eastern France.

Taking to the captions, he wrote, “#waltairveerayya reporting from #lesgets , South of France #littlesurprise #waltairveerayyaonjan13th."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section and wrote, “Excellent sir.. So super," “Sudden surprise supper boss ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Another fan wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ amazing."

Talking about the cast for the film, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the story, and dialogues for the movie have been penned by director Bobby himself. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have helped with the film’s screenplay, while Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are also a part of the writing team for Waltair Veerayya.

Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a massive scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie.

Now, shifting to the technical crew, Arthur A Wilson is on board the team as the cinematographer, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor. In addition to this, AS Prakash is the production designer for the movie, whereas Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

