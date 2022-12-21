Waltair Veerayya: Know The Length Of Ravi Teja's Role In The Movie

Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya has been making headlines since its announcement. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features Ravi Teja, in a pivotal role. He will be seen portraying the role of a policeman in the movie. Moreover, recently the teaser of Ravi Teja was released and it created a lot of buzz on social media.

Although he sounded wow in the Telangana accent. But according to reports, Ravi Teja will be seen for forty minutes in this film. The total length of the movie will be 150 minutes. Currently, the news is going Viral all over the internet.

Meanwhile, the makers released the title teaser of the movie, during the promotions, and it received a good response from the viewers. However, Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in the movie.

Waltair Veerayya is an upcoming Telugu-language action comedy film. It is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby) and bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

The action drama is expected to be released next year on January 13, on the occasion of Sankranti. Fans of Chiranjeevi are keeping high hopes for this movie as it will mark the comeback of the megastar at the box office after his last two films, Acharya and Godfather. Both didn’t receive a good response from the viewers.

However, Arthur A. Wilson and Niranjan Devaramane handled the cinematography and editing respectively. The music is given by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie also stars Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, and Urvashi Rautela will also be seen playing the supporting roles.

Waltair Veerayya is all set to have a face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Veera Simha Reddy at the box office. It will be interesting to watch which movie will rule the theatres.

