Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release Event: Chiranjeevi On Settling Down In Visakhapatnam

During his speech, Chiranjeevi expressed his confidence in the film’s success.

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 18:50 IST

Waltair Veerayya’s grand pre-release event was held at Andhra University College of Engineering’s ground in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, January 8. The star-studded evening saw the cast taking to the stage with amazing performances. At the event, Chiranjeevi revealed that he has purchased a plot on the Bheemunipatnam Beach Road and will soon construct a house to fulfil his long-cherished dream of owning a house in the city.

The Tollywood superstar also mentioned that he would love to settle down in Visakhapatnam and become a resident of the city. He further said that the people of the city are peace-loving. He also thanked the Police Commissioner of the city, Ch Srikanth, and other police officers for suggesting the change of venue for the event from Beach Road to AU College of Engineering’s ground. At the event, the GodFather actor looked dapper in a black T-shirt paired with brown pants. Ravi Teja also looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

During his speech, Chiranjeevi expressed his confidence in the film’s success. He wished success for both films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, bankrolled by the Mythri Movie Makers. The seasoned actor even stated that this is the first time that two films produced by the same production company are releasing on the same day.

Other than Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, the event was attended by Catherine Tresa and Urvashi Rautela. Sharing a glimpse of the event, the makers wrote, “Team Waltair Veerayya signs off in style from the Mega Mas Party. A scintillating evening in Visakhapatnam."

Unfortunately, Shruti Haasan could not attend the grand launch on Sunday due to her ill health. An excerpt from the long note penned by the actress read, “I have been super unwell and just couldn’t make it today…"

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, the mass entertainer stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in lead roles. And its supporting cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri and Bobby. The film is all set to release this Friday, January 13.

