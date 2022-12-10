Waltair Veerayya: Ravi Teja’s Fierce First Look Poster Released

Ravi Teja’s fans went gaga after the first look teaser poster of his film Waltair Veerayya was released by the makers. The teaser will be unveiled on December 12 at 11:07 am. The actor is playing a key role in the Chiranjeevi-starrer. The film has been helmed by KS Ravindra and is touted to be a mass entertainer. The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the poster to engage fans further.

The poster shows a man carrying an LPG cylinder with an axe. The actor’s face is not visible, as it appears to be a silhouette of sorts. The caption reads, “It’s time for the mass force, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s First Look Teaser from Waltair Veerayya on December 12 at 11.07 AM. Stay tuned!"

Advertisement

Ravi Teja himself shared the poster on Twitter and introduced the “new" him. He captioned his post, “I know you all have been waiting so long for this. Introducing you all to A NEW ME in Waltair Veerayya on December 12 at 11:07 am."

Speaking about Waltair Veerayya, it has completed its filming schedule except for two song sequences — for which Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan, along with the team, have flown to Europe to shoot. The post-production of the film is going in full swing, as it is gearing up to hit the silver screens on this Sankranti.

Advertisement

The film is set for its theatrical release on January 13, 2023. It was officially announced by Chiranjeevi on Wednesday. The film will hit the theatres just the day after the release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Notably, this film has also been backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It’s for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema that two big star films are bankrolled by the same production house and are released around the same time.

Along with Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja, the film also has Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here