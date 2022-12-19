Home » News » Movies » Waltair Veerayya Song Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi: Megastar, Shruti Haasan Do Romantic Dance In Snow

Waltair Veerayya Song Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi: Megastar, Shruti Haasan Do Romantic Dance In Snow

The makers of Waltair Veerayya released a new song showing titled Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi featuring the Megastar and Shruti Hassan dancing in the snow.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 20:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan in a still from Waltair Veerayya's latest song.
Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan in a still from Waltair Veerayya's latest song.

Chiranjeevi starrer mass action drama Waltair Veerayya is one of the most awaited upcoming films of the South Megastar. As the film is set to release early next year, the makers are amping up the excitement of the fans by releasing catchy songs. Following that trajectory, as part of their promotions, the latest song ‘Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’ has been unveiled on Monday.

The music videos show glimpses of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan shaking their legs in the snow-capped mountains of the Alps accompanied by a host of dancers matching their dance steps. The romantic dance number sees the duo grooving to the peppy beats of the track. To the surprise of the fans, one of the segments of the lyric music video also showed Chiranjeevi doing his iconic mouth organ step. Written and composed by the acclaimed music composer Devi Sri Prasad, the song has been sung by Sameera Bharadwaj and Jaspreet Jasz and choreographed by Sekhar Master.

Advertisement

Reacting to the song, one of the fans commented, “Truly Megastar! Nobody can touch his image!" Another one wrote, “67 years old and still nobody can match his energy!" Someone also stated, “Megastar’s charisma is unmatchable!" Another one said, “What a grace! No one can match him in the past, present and Future!"

RELATED NEWS

The action-comedy film Waltair Veerayya is helmed by. S. Ravindra and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan, the film will also feature Ravi Teja, Bobby Simha and Catherine Tresa in supporting roles. Prior to ‘Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi’s song, the makers had released A party anthem named Boss Party which showed the veteran actor dancing to the folk beats.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Mohan Raja’s political-action-thriller Godfather. The film was an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. On the other hand, Shruti Hassan’s last film Laabam starred Vijay Sethupathi in an action-drama. However, the film couldn’t perform at the Box Office and was even panned by the critics.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 19, 2022, 19:58 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 20:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures