Waltair Veerayya's Team, Including Chiranjeevi, To Fly Abroad In July For Shoot

After Acharya’s dismal performance at the ticket window, Megastar Chiranjeevi has put it behind and moved to shoot his next. Reportedly, the actor in the first week of July will fly abroad, as the makers of Waltair Veerayya are planning a new schedule in Malaysia.

The shoot is scheduled to start on July 5 or 6 and will continue for three weeks. KS Ravindra aka Bobby, who is handling the megaphone for tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya, aims to wrap the entire shoot by the end of September this year.

Along with the lead actors — Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan — a few other noted artists will be joining the scheduled shoot in Malaysia. In addition, Catherine Tresa and national award-winning artist Samuthirakani will be seen playing crucial roles in Megastar’s 154th film.

It is known that under the direction of KS Ravindra (Bobby), the mass entertainer is set in the backdrop of Vizag and Chiranjeevi will play a fisherman.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored the background music of Chiranjeevi’s film once again after Khaidi No. 150. The cinematography is being handled by Arthur A Wilson.

Apart from Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi has a couple of more projects in the kitty. The veteran actor has Bholaa Shankar and Godfather, which are being directed by Meher Ramesh and Jayam Mohan Raja.

As Chiranjeevi’s latest Telugu action-drama Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, failed to live up to expectations, the fans of the megastar are hoping that his upcoming films will be a success.

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit movie Lucifer. In the Telugu remake helmed by Mohan Raja, Chiranjeevi is all set to step into Lalettan’s shoes. Meanwhile, Megastar for the first time will be joining hands with director Meher Ramesh for the film Bholaa Shankar. The film is a Telugu remake of Vedalam and stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister.

