'Want Arivu's Voice To Be Heard Loudest': Singer Dhee on Enjoy Enjaami Credit Issue

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan and rapper Arivu are currently at loggerheads over the credits of the Enjoy Enjaami song. They have also put out social media posts staking their claim to the song’s music. Now singer Dheekshitha Venkadeshan has also stated the matter. Dheekshitha wrote that she had never downplayed the importance of either artist in Enjoy Enjaami.

Dheekshitha, popularly known as Dhee, shared a post on Twitter regarding the issue. Dhee wrote that she wanted to celebrate and highlight their work. The Soorarai Pottru singer wrote that she has no control over how their work is being shared and promoted by external resources.

Dhee added that she wanted Arivu’s voice to be heard the loudest, clarifying that revenues and ownership of the song are equally credited to Arivu, Santhosh and her. Dhee further wrote that if there were any partiality over credits, she wouldn’t be a part of it.

The Jagame Thandhiram singer also issued a clarification on the controversy over not giving credit to Arivu in 44th Chess Olympiad. Dhee wrote that she and Arivu were approached by organisers to perform in the Chess Olympiad. Dhee agreed but Arivu could not as he was in America. Due to this reason, Arivu’s voice track was played in the Olympiad.

Despite the clarification, it looks like Arivu’s fans are not satisfied. A user replied that instead of her, Arivu should have been placed on the throne in the poster.

Another user wrote that she and Santhosh saw that Arivu was being sidelined in the 44th Chess Olympiad. Still, they kept quiet knowingly and are now pretending to be supportive of Arivu.

This user targeted Dhee for being in a privileged position and sidelining Arivu.

One user suggested a method to Arivu for fighting this injustice. This user wrote that Arivu can pursue action using Patents Act 1970.

Irrespective of popularity, Enjoy Enjaami became extremely popular among the public and garnered more than 43 crore views.

