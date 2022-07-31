Want to See J-Hope Perform in Lollapalooza? Here Is When and Where You Can Watch It

BTS member J-Hope is all set to headline one of the major American music festivals Lollapalooza and the ARMY is super excited. For those unaware, Lollapalooza is an annual four-day music festival that takes place in Grant Park in Chicago. The fest has already begun on July 28 and will end on July 31 with J-Hope’s performance alongside several other artists including J Cole Dua Lipa and more.

While American fans of J-Hope can watch him live at Grant Park if they buy tickets to the festival, international fans of the artist can enjoy his performance via live streaming. Here’s everything that you want to know about the live streaming of J-Hope’s performance.

How to watch the J-Hope Lollapalooza performance?

The OTT platform Hulu has officially partnered with Live Nation for the streaming of the musical festival. Those who aren’t subscribed to Hulu can join the platform with two plans, one with ads and one without. The offer comes with a 30-day free trial. A subscription for the one with an ad costs $6.99, whereas the ad-free one is rated at $12.99 per month.

Apart from Hulu, Weverse will also live stream the performance on their APP/PC and Weverse TV app. J-Hope will take over the stage of Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31 at 9 pm CST i.e. at 1 pm KST on August 1. Take a look at the announcement below:

On Wednesday, J-Hope braced ARMY for his Lollapalooza performance in a special video shared by the official account of Weverse Twitter. “What’s up ARMY? I cannot wait to see you at Lollapalooza on July 31. It’s an honor to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major American music festival. I’m so excited to see the other artists like Dua Lipa, J. Cole, TOMORROX X TOGETHER, and so much more. I’m working hard to put on an incredible show for you all. See you in Chicago,” said J-Hope in the video.

In other news, BTS’ collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg has recently caused a massive stir on social media. Titled ‘Bad Decisions’, the single is scheduled for release on August 5.

