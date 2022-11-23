Want To Watch Connect With Nayanthara? Here’s What You Need to do

Nayanthara’s latest film Connect, a horror flick, got an amazing response to its teaser, which was released on the South superstar’s birthday. It garnered more than 24 lakh views in four days and over 26,000 likes. The trailer showed glimpses from the film and revealed the important faces who will be starring in it.

After getting a great response to the teaser, the film crew has started promoting the film in full swing as the release date is closing in at a fast pace. Releasing on December 22, the film’s promotions also include a chance for the fans to watch Connect with Nayanthara.

Advertisement

It was tweeted by the official handle of Rowdy Pictures production, Vignesh Sivan’s own production company that is producing the film. The production house posted a picture with the caption, “Want to watch the Connect movie with our own Lady Superstar Nayanthara? Post your teaser reaction videos with the hashtag ConnectTeaserReaction and get a chance to win the tickets."

The teaser revealed that the users must share their reaction videos to the teaser on Twitter. This is a great way to improve engagement on Nayanthara’s Connect; enabling the teaser to reach a larger audience in a lesser time. The tweet got 594 likes and people seemed to be enthusiastic about getting an opportunity to watch the film with the popular actress.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has helmed films like Maya (2015), Iravaakaalam (2017) and Game Over (2019), the movie has created a lot of buzz and is expected to amass a large audience in the theatres.

Along with Nayanthara, the cast of Connect includes Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vinay Rai in prominent roles. The movie is written by the director in collaboration with Ramkumar Kaavya and the music is given by Prithvi Chandrasekhar. The cinematography is being handled by Manikantan Krishnamachary and the film will be edited by Kevin A. Richard.

Read all the Latest Movies News here