Home » News » Movies » 'Wanted To Earn Fame as Actress, Not Fashionista': Uorfi Javed

'Wanted To Earn Fame as Actress, Not Fashionista': Uorfi Javed

Uorfi started her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 12:25 IST

Mumbai, India

During the interview, she further said that people only want to gain popularity by targeting her.
During the interview, she further said that people only want to gain popularity by targeting her.

Actress and social media influencer Urofi Javed remains in the headlines for her unusual fashion sense. She has often been involved in controversies for her bold dressing style. Urofi recently shared that she has even been receiving death and rape threats for her boldness. Amid all this, Urofi has now made an important revelation about her career.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, “Other celebrities of the television and Bollywood industry also wear clothes like (me), but no one says anything to them."

“Celebs say that I want to attract people’s attention with my clothes. Yes, I do all this for attention. The Bollywood industry is all about gaining popularity and attention, so what’s wrong if I do that? I am only 25 years old. I haven’t done anything wrong, people are forcefully making me a criminal," she added.

Advertisement

During the interview, she further said that people only want to gain popularity by targeting her. She remarked that she wanted to earn a name and fame through acting, but not as a fashionista, and added that she doesn’t want to please anyone for work. She said, “If I am getting work in this industry by building relationships with people instead of talent, then I do not want such a job. If I believe in something, I raise my voice for it. I will never compromise just for work."

RELATED NEWS

Uorfi started her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in Sony TV’s Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant. In 2017, she played Princess Chhaya in Star Plus’ Chandra Nandini. Later, Urfi got featured in supporting roles for popular daily soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bepannaah. The actress was also seen participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT (Season 1) and MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14).

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 12:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+62PHOTOS

Uorfi Javed, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Mallika Sherawat Makes Jaws Drop With Her Pool Pictures In Orange Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Bikini Looks