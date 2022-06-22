'Wanted to Start Yoga as Soon as Possible After Accident': Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the most prominent faces of Bollywood. The diva has cultivated a huge fan base through her mesmerising dance numbers and stunning looks. In April, the actress was involved in a road accident when her Range Rover was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Malaika suffered minor injuries and was soon discharged from the hospital. Recently, Malaika opened up about her accident in an interview with India Today. The 48-year-old actress revealed that while she was recovering, she wanted to practice Yoga as soon as possible for the sake of her mental and physical health.

“Without making light of the situation, besides my healing, the one thing I kept asking my doctor was when I could go back to my yoga practice. I could not do it immediately. I could only start with basic yoga at the start. I knew yoga would make a great difference to my mental and physical state, hence, I kept asking my doctor about it. The day my trainer came home and did a class, I was in tears," Malaika was quoted as saying.

The Housefull actress further added, “My body went through a lot of shocks [post the accident] and needed time to recover. When I could do 45 mins to one hour of my yoga class, it made me so happy. Today, we are two and a half months since the accident, and I am back to my practice and I am so happy about it. Thank you, yoga."

The gorgeous diva has an impressive presence on social media and regularly shares engrossing content on Instagram. Malaika is also a fitness freak and often shares Instagram Reels from her Yoga practice. On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, Malaika shared another uplifting Reel from her Yoga practice.

Malaika’s Reel has gone viral with over 635,000 views on Instagram. There is a tremendous buzz on social media that Malaika will appear with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on the upcoming season of Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee with Karan.

