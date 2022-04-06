Warrant Against Director Selvamani, Ex-MLA Arul Anbarasu in Defamation Case

A Magistrate’s Court in Chennai has issued bailable arrest warrants against director RK Selvamani and Arul Anbarasu, a former Congress MLA, in connection with a defamation case filed by producer Mukanchand Bothra

Bothra filed the case against the alleged defamatory statements made against him on a private TV channel. The case is now being pursued by Bothra’s son, Gagan, after the former’s demise.

The XV Metropolitan Magistrate in George Town issued bailable arrest warrants against the accused on April 4, requiring their presence on April 23. The two accused did not appear earlier. They were absent even after they were summoned on April 4.

The warrants were issued in connection to the defamation case filed by Mukanchand Bothra of Sowcarpet in 2017. The charge against the duo is that they made defamatory statements against the plaintiff in an interview on the Tamil news channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, on September 5, 2016.

The words used by the accused duo “brought down the reputation and the image of the complainant in the eyes of the general public," Bothra asserted in his plea.

On February 7, the case against the TV channel was quashed; during the pendency of the matter, the plaintiff died, and his son Gagan Bothra pursued the case. However, the case against Selvamani and Arul Anbarasu continues and is being heard by the local court in Chennai. The next date of hearing has been set for April 23.

