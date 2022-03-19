Was Blue Sattai Maran Attacked by Ajith's Fans in Chennai? Read to Know More

A recent picture of the actor Blue Sattai Maran who runs the popular channel Tamil Talkies on YouTube is doing rounds on the internet. After the pic went viral, social media users are asking Maran if he was attacked by fans of Ajith Kumar. The YouTuber had faced ire of fans online after he criticised Ajith’s recent release Valimai.

The YouTuber, however, has denied all the rumours of the attack on Twitter and has stated that a theatre is only meant for audiences to watch movies. He has also questioned the person who took the pictures and asked why he couldn’t come face to face with him.

Blue Sattai Maran has also thanked the person for making him viral on social media.

Blue Sattai Maranis known for his critical reviews of superstars of the Tamil film industry and had recently done a cynical review of Ajith Kumar’s performance in the film Valimai. He came down heavily on the story of the film and also made demeaning remarks on the dance performance of the actor in the intro song.

Following this, the fans of Ajith Kumar began a virtual war against the YouTuber on social media who were later joined by celebrities such as Aari and RK Suresh. Both the actors denounced him for using demeaning comments against Ajith Kumar.

The fans also criticised the performance of Blue Sattai Maran in the movie Anti Indian. Besides the fans of Ajith Kumar, the YouTuber also annoyed the fans of Suriya for his controversial remarks on the movie Etharkkum Thunindhavan and the actor’s performance.

