Was Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad in Live-in Relationship With Naseeruddin Shah's Son Imaad?

Hrithik Roshan’s dinner date with actor-musician Saba Azad has taken everyone by surprise. Saba has been a part of films like Dil Kabaddi, and Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. The 32-year-old has lately featured in short films and web series. Her upcoming project is the web series, Rocket Boys. Ever since Saba was spotted stepping outside a restaurant, post-dinner with Hrithik, all the limelight has been on her. While Hrithik’s dating history has always garnered attention, it is not the same for Saba. Therefore, it might be news to you that she was in a relationship with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad in 2013. Imaad had once confirmed it in an interview that they were living together but it had gone by a little unnoticed. Well, the scoop is that Saba and Imaad were in a live-in relationship for 7 years.

A source told ETimes, the duo had parted ways in 2020. They were together until 2020, and of course, they were in a live-in relationship till then. Nobody really knows the reason why Saba and Imaad’s passionate and committed relationship ended.

Anyway, fans are all waiting for Hrithik’s next outing with her. When Hrithik and Saba were spotted stepping out of a Mumbai restaurant, and the 48-year old had clasped her hands, it sparked dating rumours. In no time, their pictures went viral, and the internet was set frenzy, as fans wanted to know who the mystery girl is. Later, it was revealed that the mystery girl is none other than Saba. However, according to Midday, it wasn’t their first outing, as the two had earlier spent some quality time in Goa.

A source revealed that their friendship had blossomed into something really special, and last month, the two winged their way to Goa to enjoy some quiet time.

