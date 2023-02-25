Home » News » Movies » Was Kajol’s Family Not Happy With Her Decision To Marry Ajay Devgn?

Was Kajol's Family Not Happy With Her Decision To Marry Ajay Devgn?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul, directed and written by Anees Bazmee.

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 13:02 IST

New Delhi, India

When Kajol and Ajay first met, they were committed to other people.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are among the favourite Bollywood couples. They tied the knot in the year 1999 and are living a happy married life. The duo met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul, directed and written by Anees Bazmee. Kajol bagged the project after the film’s lead Divya Bharti died. When the couple started dating, they hid their relationship from the public. After almost four years, they married on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home. According to sources, Kajol’s father was not at all ready for his daughter’s marriage.

When Kajol and Ajay first met, they were committed to other people. The duo were good friends initially. Kajol frequently sought advice from Ajay regarding her love life. But gradually both started liking each other’s company, and Kajol decided to marry him. When she spoke about her marriage at home, her father Shomu Mukherjee clearly refused, because he did not want his daughter to get married at the age of just 24. Kajol’s mother Tanuja supported her. Tanuja wanted her daughter to choose her own life partner.

After the couple’s marriage, Ajay Devgn had a little clash with mother-in-law Tanuja once. Ajay used to talk to his mother-in-law without any address, so she got very angry. One day Tanuja told Ajay strictly that he needs to call her either ‘mother’ or ‘mother-in-law’ or else they should not talk further.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn completed their 24 years of togetherness on Friday. They are blessed with two kids, a daughter Nysa and a son Yug.

Kajol was last seen in the Hindi-language slice-of-life drama film, Salaam Venky directed by Revathi. The movie is produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal through their banners, Blive Productions and RTake Studios, respectively.

Ajay Devgn, after the huge success of his thriller film Drishyam 2, has two back-to-back movies in his pipeline. First, he has the action drama film Bholaa then he will be seen in the biographical sports drama film Maidaan, which is based on the golden era of Indian football between 1952–1962.

