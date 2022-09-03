Was Naga Chaitanya Supposed To Marry This Tollywood Star’s Daughter?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s failed marriage has been the talk of the town, not just in the Telugu film industry but beyond that as well. The two stars fell in love in 2010 and got married in 2017. However, the marriage only lasted for four years and they parted their ways in 2021. In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Samantha even went on to say that the bitterness between them had reached to such an extent that if they were left in a room alone, all sharp objects needed to be taken away.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s story is known to most, but there have been some other interesting reports concerning it, which initially surfaced when the couple got married 5 years ago. Naga Chaitanya belongs to one of the Telugu industry’s most influential Akkineni family. Being the son of superstar Nagarjuna and grandson of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Naga Chaitanya also commanded a huge respect in the Telugu gilm industry. Another highly influential family in Tollywood is the Nandamuri family, which carries forward the legacy of the legendary NT Rama Rao (NTR).

Advertisement

Top showsha video

If reports are to be believed, these two families could have bonded together and Naga Chaitanya’s marriage could have been instrumental in it. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that Nagarjuna and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the two iconic stars of Tollywood wanted their children to tie the knot, around 12 years ago. Balakrishna was reportedly keen on marrying off his daughter to Naga Chaitanya and even Nagarjuna approved of it. The two families were really planning to go ahead with the proposal as the family members were visiting each other frequently.

Advertisement

However, it was during the shooting of Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha fell in love and he expressed his desire to marry her. After this, the plan of Akkineni and Nandamuri families coming together did not work out. However, these reports remained unconfirmed till date as none of the members of either family have ever talked about it.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here